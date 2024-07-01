Ecuador drew 0-0 with Mexico to finish second in their Copa America group and set up a quarter-final against defending champions Argentina.

The result meant Mexico went out of the competition as they finished third in Group B, with Ecuador finishing a place above them and progressing courtesy of a better goal difference.

Mexico applied plenty of pressure in the latter stages as they chased victory and were awarded a penalty in the seventh minute of added time when Felix Torres was adjudged to have brought down Guillermo Martinez.

But, after VAR asked the referee to review the incident, the decision was overturned as Torres appeared to get a touch on the ball when making his challenge.

“Whenever an objective is not meant, there is certain discomfort and doubts, that’s only natural, no matter who’s here,” said Mexico manager Jaime Lozano following his side’s elimination.

“But the players kept believing until the very end, that’s not easy.

“That decision [about my future] is not up to me.”

Ecuador will play Argentina at 02:00 BST on Friday, 5 July.

Venezuela beat Jamaica 3-0 to finish top of Group B and will take on Canada at 02:00 BST on Saturday, 6 July in the last eight of the competition.

Eduard Bello, Salomon Rondon and Eric Ramirez each scored for Venezuela, who also beat Ecuador and Mexico.