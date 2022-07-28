Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson, has sent a cryptic reply to an observant fan who claimed she is expecting another child.

The mother-of-four took to her Instagram page to share a promotional video, but the attention of her fans were drawn to what they say is a baby bump.

She was donning a blue flare dress which looks protruded from the side.

This has created speculations that a fifth child is on the way for the Okojie family.

Mercy Johnson, who couldn’t ignore the comments, gave what seemed to be a cryptic reply.

She did not deny or refute the claims, but simply wrote “chai”, an expression of surprise, accompanying it with laughing emojis.

Mercy Johnson’s marriage is blessed with three daughters and a son.