The First Sky Group, a wholly owned and indigenous entity, is set to host the first biggest corporate worship experience on Saturday, January 7th ,2023 at the Forecourt of the State House.

Dubbed ‘First Sky Group Stands In Worship’, the event is opened to the General Public, and will see Mercy Chinwo, Joe Mette, Piesie Esther and Frank Guildford minister in songs and lead management, staff, partners, stakeholders and thousands of worshippers in praise and adoration to celebrate the power of God’s goodness, grace and love.

The ‘First Sky Group Stands In Worship’ is part of series of activities to celebrate God’s faithfulness and favour over the past 20 years.

Commenting on the event, Event Coordinator, Kwadwo Appiagyei Okyere, explained “this event is for everyone.

“Infact it is free and we are excited to extend an invitation to the general public to be part of this momentous milestone as we honour our Maker for his steadfast love and goodness in the life of First Sky Group over these years.”

Mr Okyere noted “we are privileged to experience worship ministration from anointed gospel worshippers and I can assure everyone that it will be a heaven on earth encounter.”

This will be followed by a Thanksgiving service on Sunday 8th January 2023 at the Accra International Conference Centre and it will be hosted by the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse.