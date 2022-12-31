A former New Patriotic Party Chairman for Afigya Kwabere South in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has called on Ghanaians to live in peace, unity while they learn to exhibit the spirit of forgiveness.

This is the surest way to ensure that stability and friendship are restored permanently among neighbours and in the country at large.

He admonished Ghanaians to uphold the peace as demonstrated throughout the year and it should be the point of reference for all.

“Let us show love. One thing I’ll ask you to do before we end the year is to make sure you call or send a message to all those who have offended you. Let us show maturity and forgive them,” he told the media.