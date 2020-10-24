Kumawood actress, Mercy Asiedu, has welcomed a new born baby.

Though it is not clear when the 49-year-old actress put to birth, she took to social media to share the news of her new joy.

Mother and baby

Taking to Facebook, she posted adorable photos from the baby’s outdooring which has left many followers in awe.

Photos from the ceremony she captioned We thank God for this day, has since attracted congratulatory messages from followers.

This new baby will add up to her existing three children, two handsome sons and one beautiful daughter.

Actress Mercy Asiedu

Mercy Asiedu and baby receiving prayers