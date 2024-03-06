Ignorance is no longer a safe place to hide with regards to the issue of menopause. Protecting employees from feelings of shame and the difficulties associated with navigating menopause is becoming a business imperative as more people become self-aware. MenoMove, developed by Business Engage Association NPC (www.BusinessEngage.Africa), is spearheading a transformative shift in the corporate world, aiming to redefine workplace cultures and emphasising menopause awareness, education and support. This collective effort of corporates, supported by Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) (www.Liberty2Degrees.co.za) and Life Healthcare (www.LifeHealthcare.co.za, strives to break down the stigma surrounding menopause and foster a workplace environment of empathy and support.

Amelia Beattie Chief Executive of L2Dsays “Menopause is a human issue and not just a women’s issue. It is also not a medical issue but an issue of diversity, inclusion and giving women a sense of belonging while enabling them to thrive where they are in their life stages. It is therefore our collective duty to educate and instil an open company culture in the workplace. At its core it affects every facet of life and by speaking openly and having a collective voice, we can change the narrative and the myths surrounding the matter, shining a light on empowering everyone to embrace menopause.

“Recognizing and supporting women going through menopause is not just a matter of respect, care and compassion – it’s a business imperative. By creating a supportive and safe environment, Corporate SA will empower female employees to thrive, contribute and succeed, at any stage in their lives. Life Healthcare is proud to partner on this initiative to help build supportive workspaces that make women feel comfortable and safe”, says Avanthi Parboosing, Chief People Officer, Life Healthcare.

Menopause marks a period of 12 months without a menstrual cycle and characterised by symptoms such as hot flashes, weight changes, headaches, and anxiety, is a significant yet often neglected aspect of women’s health, typically occurring between the ages of 40-45. MenoMove is challenging corporate norms by highlighting menopause not as a taboo but as an opportunity for companies to nurture a more understanding, inclusive, and productive workplace culture.

MenoMove’s comprehensive approach includes a range of support solutions and resources for individuals and corporations alike. These initiatives aim to normalise conversations about menopause, offer educational workshops and resources, an interactive chat facility, MenoMove conversations, measurable metrics, a solid social media presence, continuous learning opportunities, and access to expert knowledge sharing.

Colleen Larsen, CE of Business Engage adds, “As CEO of Business Engage, I’m immensely proud to lead the MenoMove initiative, a testament to our commitment to fostering inclusive and supportive work environments. MenoMove empowers corporates to embrace and support every phase of their employees’ lives as well as provides a platform and the relevant tools to nomalise conversations. This initiative is a pivotal step towards redefining corporate cultures with empathy and inclusivity at their core.”

We invite corporates and individuals to embark on this important journey with us towards creating workplaces where empathy and inclusivity are at the forefront. Together, we can effect real change and establish new benchmarks for impact in menopause support, awareness and education.

About MenoMove Africa:

MenoMove Africa is at the forefront of driving awareness, education, and menopause support. MenoMove Africa is dedicated to transforming corporate cultures by normalising conversations, action and support for menopause. For more information, Visit www.MenoMove.Africa.

About Business Engage Association NPC:

Since its inception in 2005, Business Engage Association NPC has been at the forefront of promoting gender mainstreaming in the private sector. As a non-profit organisation, it leverages a shared value initiative of currently 115 corporates across Africa, driving the business case for gender mainstreaming. With a vision to position Africa as a gender hub in gender mainstreaming, Business Engage aims to share success stories from the continent rather than relying on international benchmarks.

Discover more at www.BusinessEngage.Africa.

About Life Healthcare:

Life Healthcare is a global people-centred, diversified healthcare organisation listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Life Healthcare has over 40 years’ experience in the South African private healthcare sector, and currently operates 64 healthcare facilities in southern Africa. Services include acute hospital care, acute physical rehabilitation, acute mental healthcare, renal dialysis, oncology, diagnostic and molecular imaging and health risk management services which include occupational health and wellness services. The Group also owns Life Molecular Imaging, a radiopharmaceutical business dedicated to developing and globally commercialising innovative molecular imaging agents for use in PET-CT diagnostics to detect specific diseases.

Visit: www.LifeHealthcare.co.za | www.Life-MI.com

About Liberty2Degrees:

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) is a South African precinct-focused, retail-centred property portfolio. L2D’s purpose and vision guide its strategy and underpin its everyday business activities. L2D aims to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women, while promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Furthermore, by connecting stakeholder needs to social impacts, L2D supports sustainable and inclusive economic growth within the communities in which it operates.

About Liberty Two Degrees’ portfolio:

L2D has investments in a quality portfolio of iconic property assets:

Johannesburg:

Sandton City Complex; Eastgate Complex; Nelson Mandela Square; Sandton Sun Hotel, the InterContinental Sandton Towers, the Garden Court Sandton City; and Melrose Arch precinct

Cape Town:

Liberty Promenade Shopping Centre in Mitchells Plain;

KwaZulu-Natal:

Liberty Centre Head Office and Umhlanga Ridge Office Park; Liberty Midlands Mall; John Ross Eco-Junction Estate; and

Bloemfontein:

Botshabelo Mall

L2D is focused on continuously improving the quality of its assets, introducing innovative and unique experiences that attract tenants, shoppers and visitors to its malls in order to create sustainable value for stakeholders. L2D aims to create spaces that provide a sense of community and go beyond the ordinary shopping experience.

Visit : www.Liberty2Degrees.co.za