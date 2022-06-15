Membership of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral has been updated to reflect the exit of Dr Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

Checks on the National Cathedral’s website as of Wednesday, June 15, confirmed he is no longer part of the Trustees.

It is unclear what might have necessitated his exit from the Board.

However, according to JoyNews sources, several attempts to get him to rescind his decision failed, leaving the Board with no choice but to amend the information on its website.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, had earlier revealed the news of his exit on Sunday, June 12.

Find below a screenshot of the updated list of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees as seen on Mr Ablakwa’s social media page:

After exposing another layer of deception relating to the grossly misleading claim on the website of the national cathedral that Pastor Mensa Otabil was still a member of the Board of Trustees; I can now reveal that last night, Govt quietly took out Pastor Otabil from the website pic.twitter.com/zZaOQaY9nE — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) June 15, 2022





