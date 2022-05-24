Meghan Markle’s estranged father has been taken to hospital after suffering a suspected stroke.

Thomas Markle Snr had been due to the fly to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next week.

However, on Monday night, he began experiencing pains at his home in Rosarito, Mexico.

Paramedics were called and he was taken by ambulance in Tijuana with an oxygen mask strapped to his face and transported him around 9.30pm to a hospital across the border in Chula Vista, California.

His two eldest children, who Meghan also no longer speaks to, are by his side.

His son, Thomas Markle Jnr, 55, is now living close to his father, while eldest daughter Samantha, 57, is flying in from her home in Florida to be with her father.

A source said: “Tom was unable to speak to paramedics, he was so out of breath.He had to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper.”

Thomas hasn’t seen his royal daughter in years ( Image: Thomas Markle: My Story/Channel 5)

Warning signs of the retired lighting director’s failing health emerged last week in a court document.

Mr Markle, 77, is currently pursuing litigation against the paparazzi company he famously faked pictures with ahead of his daughter’s wedding in May 2018.

Last week staff at the Superior Court of California, where the case has been filed, were due to hold a hearing involving the two parties.

But according to a court document filed on May 19 it was placed on hold.

The papers, obtained by the Mirror, read: “The court staff receives a phone a call from the plaintiff’s son prior to the hearing stating plaintiff has suffered a medical emergency.”

It is unclear what the issue was, but sources say Mr Markle suffered his attack on Monday night after suffering from extreme tension.