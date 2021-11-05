The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation has inaugurated a new board of trustees.

The eight-member board will take over from the previous whose mandate was smaller than the present which is under a new name.

It is a consolidation of the Otumfuo Education Fund, the Serwaa Ampem Foundation for Children and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation into a single umbrella organisation – Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life of Asanteman and Ghanaians by enhancing access to good quality education, health and sustainable infrastructure while promoting programs in ICT, tourism and socio-economic empowerment.

Still under the auspices and patronage of the Asantehene and the Asantehemaa, a newly constituted Board of Trustees was eminent.

The eight were inaugurated and introduced to the Asantehene at the Akwasidae Celebrations at the Manhyia Palace.

ALSO READ:

Chaired by Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, it includes Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Dr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu and Mrs Margaret Boateng Sekyere.

Others include Dr Kwame Bawuah-Edusei, Rev. Akua Ofori-Boateng, Andrew Asamoah, Nana Akuoku Boateng and Mrs Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary.

The Asantehene charged the board to effectively grow the foundation.

Socio-economic development of Asanteman has been the major focus of His Royal Majesty, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, since his ascension to the Golden Stool.

The Otumfuo Education Fund was then immediately established in 2009.

Since then, His Royal Majesty has established other social causes for various projects till now.

The Chairman observed at a point the different foundations were overlapping at a point and so the need to put them together.

He believes the wealth of experience put together on the board will spur the needed impact planned for the new chapter of the Foundation.