Deputy General Secretary and an aspiring General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said he is a versatile person and always wants to leave legacies in every position he has held.

According to Peter Boamah Otokunor, he has been very instrumental and believes he is the best person for the general secretary job.

He said even when he became head of research at the office of the presidency during the Mills administration; he was the one who set up the current presidency website.

Peter Boamah Otokunor

“All my life, it has been legacies. When I was the head of research, I was working with Koku at the office of the president that was when I set up the President’s website, the one the Akufo-Addo government is using currently.

“I set it up from scratch, the content and everything. That was my handiwork from the office of the president,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday.

To Mr Otokunor, he has sacrificed a lot for the party and believes he can do the job when given the nod.