British top model and actress, Naomi Campbell, has recently announced the birth of her first child on social media.

Miss Campbell, who is 50 years old, shared a photo of her baby’s feet with some words to express her excitement.

Several people around the world have congratulated the supermodel on the arrival of her baby.

However, Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, while congratulating the model, alleged the child is fathered by a famous Nigerian singer.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, he wrote:

“Congrats Naomi, who say great dads are not made in Lagos? So the tori be say na one big Naija singer allegedly dey responsible for this legendary model pikin according to media executives for London. I won’t mention the singer but this tori does not come as a surprise.”

We cannot independently confirm his claims.

