The conveners of #MarchWithCaleb, widely known as WeTaya, have vowed to go ahead with their planned demo despite a disapproval by the Ghana Police Service.

The match, according to the group, is to protest against the arrest and assault of Accra-based Citi FM/TV journalist, Caleb Kudah.

The group noted they had a meeting with the police on Thursday during which they were told they could not be granted the permission to demonstrate.

The police, among other things, said they could not provide security for the said match.

However, the group, in a statement, has said the police under the constitution do not have the power to deny citizens their right to protest, hence their decision.

The statement has also called on Ghanaians to join the action, adding that the routes would be communicated later.

It has further urged its lawyers to respond to the police that their planned protest will come off as scheduled on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the National Security operatives stormed the premises of the Adabraka-based station to whisk away Zoe Abu-Biadoo after picking up Mr Kudah.

The two journalists were accused of filming and disseminating a video taken at the premises of the National Security Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry, following a probe, has withdrawn its Director of Operations, Lt Colonel Frank Agyeman and three police officers over the incident.

