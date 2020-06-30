Fame attracts dozens of eyeballs after every detail of a particular celebrity but John Dumelo’s sisters managed to stay away from all these eyeballs until today.

One of the elder sisters of the actor, Emefa, whom he has spoken fondly about a couple of times, is marking her birthday today and his wife, Mrs Dumelo, decided to show her off to celebrate her today.

The actor’s wife dropped a video of herself with her sister-in-law and wrote: “Happiest birthday to my beautiful sister-in-law @niiswife …she is the kindest, sweetest and most supportive sister anyone could ask for… I totally adore her.”

The post has caught the attention of some of her followers and relatives who joined her to wish Emefa a happy birthday.

Read her post below which has so far gathered over 20,000 views: