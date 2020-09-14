The Beautiful Emefa Akosua Adeti, affably called Emefa, is a marketing consultant, brand influencer, TV host and a former beauty Queen having emerged winner of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful beauty pageant in 2012.

She is the female voice adding the feminine touch to Joy Prime’s Prime Morning as the co-host of the Show which airs every weekday from 6:am-9:am.

Coming from a family of four, Emefa hails from Bakpa, near Adidome in the Volta Region. She was born at Larteh Akuapim to Togbe Tutu V, the Awafiaga of Bakpa Traditional Area, a retired teacher, and Monica Mensah, “the best beans seller in Larteh Akuapim”, who she helped at the market selling in her teen years. She also used to accompany her grandmother to the farm while growing up.

“My father was very strict and was determined to make the best out of me,” says Emefa who spent some of her life in the Volta Region and enjoyed her vacation holidays in Tema.

She had her secondary education at Mawuko Girls’ Senior High School after which she proceeded to Takoradi Polytechnic now Takoradi Technical University and graduated with an HND in Marketing.

Emefa then climbed the academic ladder to obtain her BSc. and MBA in Marketing at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

As a TV Host, she has hosted Ongalicious, co-host of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (2016, 2017), Spotlight on TV3, GTP Wear Ghana Fashion Show co-host (2019, 2020), Secure Girl Talk moderator (2018, 2019) and currently a co-host of Prime Morning on Joy Prime.

She has also been a brand influencer for Cindy Rice, GTP Nustyle, O Yes Feminine Wash and Onga.

Emefa likes to burry herself in humour at her leisure, loves watching TV and loves reading.

At a time when the Ghanaian media is featuring a strong female representation, Emefa should be your favourite among the lots. Keep following and supporting her.

Follow her on;

Instagram: @emefamamga

Twitter: @mefamamaga

Facebook: Emefa Akosua Adei