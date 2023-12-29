In a heartbreaking turn of events in April 2019, Dominican singer Carlos Silver’s ambitious attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon was thwarted.

Despite singing for an astonishing 106 consecutive hours, surpassing the previous record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare, Guinness World Records officials disqualified Silver for breaching the organization’s stringent rules.

Silver’s determination to break the record was evident as he performed over 5,000 songs during his epic five-day singing marathon, marking his second attempt after an unsuccessful try in 2016. The Dominican artiste had seemingly achieved his goal by surpassing Waghmare’s record, but elation turned to disappointment when his attempt was invalidated.