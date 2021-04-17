Meet 8 Ghanaian celebrities who served jail sentences for various reasons

On Wednesday, April 14, Poloo was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court after she pleaded guilty to the charges of publishing obscene material with two counts of domestic violence over posting a nude photo of her son in 2020.

On Friday, April 16, she was sentenced to three months in jail for those charges.

Despite the varying pleas across social media platforms for leniency, it is not the first time a showbiz personality has been slapped with a jail sentence.

We have compiled the list of some eight personalities in the showbiz industry who have served jail sentences for various crimes committed.

Daasebre Gyamera

In 2006, Highlife musician Daasebre Gyamena was jailed in the United Kingdom for possessing substances suspected to be cocaine when he disembarked from the British Airways flight from Accra.

Daasebre reportedly had in his possession two kilograms of the suspected substance concealed in his suitcase with the street value of about £100,000.

He was released from jail in 2007.

He died on July 27, 2016.

Goodies Music Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of Goodies Production, Isaac Abeiku Aidoo was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

He attempted to export 80 pellets of cocaine to London.

The trial of the accused person came to an abrupt end when in his defence he apologised and prayed the court to deal leniently with him as he had never intended to engage in any drug business.

He was slapped with 13 years each on two counts of possessing and attempted exportation of narcotic drug without lawful authority.

He was released from the Nsawam Prison on Tuesday, December 23, 2014.

Ibrahim Sima

Ibrahim Sima was the Chief Executive Officer of the Exopa Modelling Agency.

He was sentenced by an Accra Fast Track High Court in September 2011 for possessing and attempting to export 4.9 kilogrammes of cocaine concealed in four tubers of yam.

He died Thursday at the Nsawam prison where he was serving a 15-year jail term for trafficking narcotics.

Sima passed away after suffering injuries from a football game.

Prior to his death, Sima had complained of a headache.

He died on Thursday, December 4, 2014, at the Police Hospital after he had been rushed there.

Deeba

Ghanaian musician popularly known for his hit tune Deeba was arrested by Interpol after a long search.

He allegedly defiled an 8-year-old stepdaughter of his fiancee in the United Kingdom, between 2006 and 2008.

A legal document in relation to the case mentions that Deeba returned to Ghana from the United Kingdom after living in the UK with his fiancée, with who he has two biological kids.

It is during his two years stay in the United Kingdom (2006-2008) that he is alleged to have committed this inhumane act on the 8-year-old stepdaughter and then fled to Ghana

Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian Hiplife musician, Kwaw Kese, was jailed in 2014 jailed for smoking cannabis in public.

High Court judge William Boampong sentenced Kwaw Kese to a day in jail and ordered him to pay a fine of Gh¢1,200.

Kwaw Kese paid the fine and served the one-day jail sentence.

The musician was on remand for over a month at the Kumasi Central Prison before he was bailed on December 30, 2014.

Ramzy Amui

William Ramzy Amui popularly known as Ramzy, who was the first runner-up in the first edition of Stars of the Future was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in 2010.

Ramzy and eight others pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, armed robbery, and dishonesty

His counsel, Capt Nkrabea Effah-Darteh, was not in court at the time of the sentence.

Prosecuting the case, State Attorney, Ms. Hilda Worwonyo told the court that the complainant in the case, Mrs. Cynthia Koda, a Tema-based businesswoman on January 23, 2007, reported an armed robbery attack to the Tema Regional Police.

Ramzy who is now a minister of God was released on December 29, 2017.

Shaka Zulu

Richard Kwabena, popularly known Shaka Zulu, was known for his intimidating personality which perfectly fit his job as a bouncer.

In 2013, an Accra High Court sentenced him together with three others to 30 years imprisonment each for armed robbery.

He was charged on two counts one of each he is supposed to serve 15 years.

Shaka Zulu and his gang reportedly robbed a businessman at gunpoint at Baatsona on the Spintex Road in Accra.

G’man

Nana Akwasi Agyemang popularly known as G-man was one of Ghana’s finest instrumentalists, dancers, and musicians.

In 1995, he shot the taxi driver whiles in a scuffle with him eventhough it was not his intention to kill the driver but threatened him to reverse a curse he placed on he and his friend Abieku Nyame alias Jagger P after picking sand from their footsteps.

He was sentenced to death by hanging in 1995 and was released by a presidential pardon granted him in 2009 by outgoing president Kufuor.

He spent 14 years in jail and is currently a pastor.