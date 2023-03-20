Rapper Medikal says he no longer has a manager handling his music business, confirmed that he has parted ways with his long-standing ‘manager’, Flow Delly.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on March 20, 2023, Medikal disclosed “it has been two months since he stopped being my official manager.”

When asked if he could let out what ensued between them to part ways, Medikal refused to open up saying, “it’s a sensitive one”.

Medikal in an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty

“He is no more managing me and I don’t work with him. I am my own manager now, and I have a management team, but I make things happen and the positive people dey around me and help me a lot and put things through for me [SIC]”

“It’s a lot of things, it’s a sensitive topic and I wouldn’t like to talk about it, but he’s good, and we are all okay and hustling,” he told Andy Dosty.

READ ALSO: