A couple has sued St. John Hospital & Fertility Centre for medical negligence leading to the death of their baby, demanding GH₵5 million for loss of life, pain and suffering occasioned by their action.

The couple, Ekow Andoh and Sandra Tekyiwaa Sackey, in their statement of claim, prayed to the Court for a declaration that the defendant was vicariously liable for the medical negligence of its employee health workers, whose negligent omission and commission caused their baby to be diagnosed with severe asphyxia and death thereafter.

They also want an order directed to the defendant to pay the cost of litigation, including legal fees per the Ghana Bar Association Scale of Fees 2022.

They said the defendant knew or ought to know that its health officers’ actions and inactions fell below the standard of care when its officers failed to curtail a prolonged delivery by Mrs Sackey (2nd Plaintiff) when the latter was under the duty of care of the defendant and same caused the Couples baby boy to be diagnosed with severe asphyxiation, which caused the death of the baby.

They said the defendant’s midwives declined the 2nd Plaintiff’s request for elective caesarean section (CS) at the commencement of delivery of the 2nd Plaintiff’s baby, which decline caused a prolonged delivery of the 2nd Plaintiff and resulted in severe asphyxiation and the death of Plaintiffs’ baby.

The Couple said the defendant’s delay from decision to delivery and inadequate care caused severe asphyxiation and the eventual death of Plaintiff’s baby.

They said the 2nd Plaintiff further indicated that upon discharge from the hospital and in about a week, she realized that the stitched part of her vagina produced coloured discharge which caused her great discomfort in addition to this, the 2nd Plaintiff mostly felt dizzy, weak, and easily tired on the attempt of walking or any activity.

The Plaintiffs said from the foregoing, the Holy Care Specialist Hospital examined the 2nd Plaintiff and observed that her stitches had not been carried out to standard as most of the stitches were in knots and had caused infection with a discharge.

The Holy Care Specialist Hospital affirmed the ongoing anaemia of the 2nd Plaintiff to be 7 g/dl of haemoglobin.

They said the defendant as the owner and administrator of a WhatsApp group named “ST. JOHN’S PREGNANCY CLASS” with not less than 150 pregnant women on board, including the 2nd Plaintiff, the defendant circulated thereon that Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was to be blamed for the death of the baby and not them. The Plaintiffs said the defendant removed the 2nd Plaintiff from the said WhatsApp group amidst the death of the Plaintiff’s child and other pregnant mothers asking questions.

Anti-LGBTQ bill: MPs split hairs over appropriate punishment for culprits

Anti-LGBTQ bill: We shouldn’t criminalise sex toys – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful