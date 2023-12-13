Trade and Industry Minister, K.T Hammond has taken a swipe at critics against the Legislative Instruments (LIs) to restrict the importation of some selected items.

This is coming after the suspension of the LI by the government.

The Trade Minister described the move by the critics as surprising, saying, the move will not create starvation among Ghanaians.

He described those against the Legislative Instrument as hypocrites.

According to him, the policy is not to take undue advantage of businesses but to build an economy to benefit local firms.

Speaking at the 12th AGI Industry and Quality Awards, KT Hammond said Ghana needs a strong economy that will benefit all.

“A robust economy must be built, we cannot build the economy the way we are doing things. I am not a thief that’s why we are doing this. The bill is not there for anyone to benefit. We started the One District One Factory and we must go through with our import restriction and local production initiative”.

“You guys [politicians] are telling the whole world that K.T Hammond intends to create starvation. I know very well we do not have enough production capacity and storage capacity but I do not intend to ban but to restrict and in the process to support local production. This initiative will never cause starvation in this country. Those hypocrite politicians, which I am not one, should know I do not intend to create a shortage in this country”, he added.

The Trade Minister reiterated that the bill went through all the necessary processes.

According to him, the Ministry and the government will embark on other consultations with key stakeholders.

“I put up an LI that went through various committees. I am accused of things I have no idea about”, he stressed.

The L.I. (Import Restriction Bill) seeks to compel importers of the 22 restricted items, including poultry, rice, sugar, diapers, and animal entrails to seek licenses from a committee to be set up by the Trade Minister.