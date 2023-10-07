Ghanaian Hiplife songstress, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, has expressed her disappointment with how media reports about her scandals have affected her life and career.

According to her, the publications are unsympathetic because they drive negativity about her, thereby making her lose business deals with organisations.

The ‘16 Years’ hit-maker conveyed this in a yet-to-be-aired episode of the Celeb Biz show on Joy Prime, hosted by Amelley Djosu.

Speaking in the interview, Mzbel said, “It’s really broken me business-wise because most brands don’t want to be associated with somebody who is being negatively controversial. Anytime Mzbel is trending, it’s something negative. So, it really affected me, and sometimes when I ran into trouble, instead of the media reporting me in their favour, they made it seem as if I deserved it.”

She attributed her grievance to how she was publicly treated by the media when she was attacked after her performance at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In 2005, Mzbel was molested by a group of students of the university who had called for her to continue performing when she was done with her booked stage time. She subsequently sued the university, claiming damages to the tune of GH ₵60,000.

However, some media portals reported the incident negatively and blamed her as the cause of the attack instead of sympathising with her.

“They made it look like it’s because of the way I dressed, and I deserved it,” she said.

This, according to the songstress, contributed hugely to her missing out on business opportunities and partnerships with companies that were initially interested in contracting her.

Although she is not against the publication of controversial stories about celebrities, she suggests that it should be minimised for them to be able to get business deals in order to survive.

