Medeama SC defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu has maintained his place in Black Stars squad for the international friendly games against Mexico and the USA.

The left-back earned a maiden call-up to the senior national team last month in a friendly game against Liberia, a game the Black Stars won 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 24-year-old received a late call-up to replace injured duo Abdul Rahman Baba and Gideon Mensah, who were both injured and ruled out.

Fatawu is the only home-based player named in the Black Stars roaster for the two friendlies with Medeama teammate Jonathan Sowah omitted from the squad.

Fatawu has also played a pivotal role for his club in their qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage with impressive performances.

It is the first time the Ghanaian champions have achieved the feat in their history and the first time a Ghanaian club have thus far in the Champions League since 2012.

The Black Stars will face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on October 14, followed by a match against the United States of America on October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The full squad: