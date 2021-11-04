Medeama SC suffered their second-worst defeat since the club made its Premier League debut some 11 years ago after losing 4-0 to Bechem United.

Bechem United were the heavy winners in the matchday 1 games against coach Ignatius Fosu side’s, scoring four unanswered goals.

Francis Twene scored twice in-between Emmanuel Avornyo opener and Augustine Okrah’s screamer.

Patrick Akoto, who is the Communications Director of the club, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM clarified the reason for Medeama players’ shocking defeat and poor performance.

Akoto expressed his sympathy to those who were affected by the shocking defeat last Sunday afternoon and continued by blaming the poor performance of the players on the COVID-19 jab they took on Thursday and Friday morning before travelling to Bechem.

READ ALSO

According to him, some players started complaining of feeling fatigue and others suffered from malaria and body weakness as a result of the Jab before the game on Sunday afternoon.

However, Chief Executive James Essilfie has urged the club supporters to measure their expectations

“It’s important for our fans to measure their weight of expectation on the team this season,” Essilfie told the club website.

“We have a new coach and he will need time to get everything right. We don’t want to put pressure on him and the players. This is a very demanding club but it’s important to be realistic in the scheme of things.

“We have a good squad capable of competing but we need time for them to jell,” he added.

Medeama will host Bibian Gold Stars in the matchday 2 games at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.