Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has expressed fear over the possible closure of schools in his constituency following the measles outbreak.

The MP says schools in his constituency will likely be closed down due to the shortage of vaccines in parts of the country.

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, failed to honour an invitation by the Health Committee of Parliament to answer questions about the disturbing trend on Tuesday.

Speaking to JoyNews after making a statement on the floor, Alhassan Suhuyini described the situation as regrettable.

“A couple of months ago that Tamale Central Hospital had to shut down the pediatric unit because of the outbreak of measles and if care is not taken and this is not addressed aggressively, we may see the shutting down of schools you know very soon because these children do not even know how to observe some of the hygienic things,” he explained on Thursday, March 2, 2023.