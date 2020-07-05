Government has directed all ministries, departments and agencies as well as metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies to strictly consider locally assembled vehicles when procuring such from hence.

This was contained in a memo issued by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare on Friday, July 3.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry is expected to furnish all stakeholders with companies that are assembling vehicles in the country.

“This policy/decision will not only help industrialise the economy but also boost employment , encourage investment and help government preserve foreign exchange,” the memo said.

