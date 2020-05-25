Ghanaian stars Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win and Emelia Brobbey have joined photoshoots that have taken over the 2020 Ramadan celebration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others include Vivian Jill, Obaapa Christy, Kalybos, and Selly Galley who were all styled in different Islamic apparels.

The 2020 Ramadan celebration took a different turn with the absence of mass prayer service due to the public gathering ban as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

These showbiz players took to Instagram to share with their Muslim brethren.

Watch the photos below: