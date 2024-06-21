France boss Didier Deschamps says “everything is moving in the right direction” for Kylian Mbappe to be available to play against the Netherlands in their second Euro 2024 match on Friday.

The 25-year-old striker was forced off during Monday’s 1-0 victory over Austria after breaking his nose.

His face struck opponent Kevin Danso’s shoulder in the follow-through from an aerial challenge.

Mbappe was taken to Dusseldorf hospital, where the break was confirmed, before returning to the national team’s camp.

The French Football Federation (FFF) said he did not require surgery and a protective mask would be made for the forward.

“I can confirm that Kylian Mbappe is feeling better and all is evolving well to see him available for tomorrow,” said Deschamps.

“It’s moving in the right direction”.

On the mask, Deschamps added: “He will be playing in a mask, you don’t need to know any more details about this mask.”

Mbappe has scored 47 goals in 80 appearances for his country, although he has not scored a goal at a European Championship.

He will join Real Madrid after the tournament when his Paris St-Germain contract expires.