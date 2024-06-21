An aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Garu Constituency on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has presented over one thousand pieces of mock exams questions on all subjects to candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Garu district.

The donation formed part of her social responsibility to support students with their basic needs to enhance access to quality education in the Garu district.

The mock questions would be distributed to both private and public across schools in the Garu district.

Madam Georgina Lardi Azumah noted that education was important to a country’s socio-economic and political development, which, when well delivered, helped to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

In an interview with Adom News Upper East regional reporter, Halidu Dasmani, she said she would be extremely excited to see students becoming lawyers, educationists, soldiers, commissioned police officers, business entrepreneurs, and other professionals to help build Garu.

She pledged her commitment to sponsor students to perform well.

Mama Georgina Lardi Azumah is known to be supportive in the constituency in the area of women empowerment. She has trained over thousands of women in the constituency on soap making, ointment, and liquid soap, among others.

She has also supported an award scheme in the district by providing refrigerators for the best rural teachers award.

The Acting chairman of the NPP for Garu the constituency, Mr Phillip Atambugri, called on parents to guide their wards as they prepared towards the examination.

Receiving the items for onward distribution of the District Director of Education, Philip Frederick Alale, was grateful to Mrs Georgia Azumah Lardi for her kind gesture.

Philip stated that the mock questions will go a long way to prepare the candidates well ahead of the examination