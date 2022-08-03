A former General Secretary of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Reverend Emmanuel Donkor, has sent some strong words to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, though the NPP always touts that they have the men when it comes to governance, it will be a mere slogan if there is no unity.

“NPP talks about we have the men. If you have the men, without unity you don’t have the mind. Listen, because if the men are there and they are not united, they will not give you their brains. The party will suffer and the nation will suffer,” he cautioned.

Reverend Donkor made these remarks at the NPP@ 30Thanksgiving Service on Sunday at the University of Professional Studies, Accra as he preaches unity on the path towards nation-building.

The event under the theme: NPP@30: Our shared tradition, holding and working together a stable and prosperous nation.

He cautioned the party and the nation at large will suffer if there is disunity.

“They will sit down and watch. They want someone to fail so they can take on the baton but if the person fails, the nation fails and you have failed. Maybe you called the wrong person to speak today,” he stated amid cheers from the congregation.