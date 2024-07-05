Eric Alagidede, the General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, has expressed profound shock at Maxwell Konadu’s abrupt departure from the club.

Konadu, who joined the Nsoatre-based team as head coach on a two-year contract ahead of the 2023/24 football season, departed after just one season.

Nsoatreman FC had high hopes for Konadu, particularly after he led the team to clinch the FA Cup title by defeating regional rivals Bofoakwa Tano.

The club had anticipated his leadership for their inaugural CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

In an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Alagidede conveyed the astonishment felt by the fans and the Board of Directors regarding Konadu’s decision.

“We are still surprised by Maxwell Konadu’s sudden exit. We were planning on recruiting players to strengthen the team for the Confederation Cup and so his decision to leave was shocking,” he said.

“The news got to the fans and the Board of Directors as a big shock but we have moved on because he is gone,” he added.

Maxwell Konadu has since joined Black Leopards, a lower-tier side in South Africa, on a three-year contract.