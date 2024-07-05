The Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says the technical team of the Black Stars has started working to ensure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana, determined to end a 42-year trophy drought, finds itself grouped with Angola, Niger, and Sudan in Group F of the qualifiers scheduled to kick off in September later this year.

In response to the draw, Asante Twum emphasized that Otto Addo and his coaching staff have hit the ground running.

He stressed the importance of not underestimating any of their opponents.

“The technical team led by Otto Addo have started working to ensure we qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON),” he told Asempa FM.

“We have participated in every in the last decade or even more but we are in a group that we don’t have to underestimate any of the opponents. Work has already started and we hope to qualify this time as well,” he added.

The AFCON tournament will be hosted in Morocco next year.