The General Manager of Nsoatreman Football Club, Eric Alagidede, has confirmed that Maxwell Konadu will lead the team in their Africa campaign next season.

Following their victory in the FA Cup against Bofoakwa Tano, the Ghana Premier League side is set to participate in the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time.

Konadu guided the team to a thrilling 5-4 penalty shootout win against their regional rivals at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Sunday.

In an interview, Alagidede expressed the club’s confidence in head coach Maxwell Konadu, confirming his leadership for the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup.

“He will indeed lead us in Africa. We have great confidence in Maxwell Konadu. With a year remaining on his contract, we’re certain he’ll successfully guide us through this campaign” Alagidede told 3Sports.

After winning the FA Cup, Nsoatreman FC has been awarded GH¢180,000. Under Konadu’s leadership, they are poised to make a significant impact on the African stage, despite their relative inexperience at this level.