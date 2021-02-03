Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu, has spoken for the first time following his sacking as the head coach of the club.

The former Black Stars assistant coach was shown the exit following their 1-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday four games.

Speaking to Nhyira FM, coach Konadu said that he was not given much time to bond with the team just a month after starting the league.

“It was a new team and players will want to exhibit their individual brilliance rather than playing as a team and that made the gelling of the team difficult. It is the reason we started the season very poorly, but I knew with time, the team will settle,” he noted.

He also stressed that there has not been any major change or difference in the team ever since he left the club after watching their clash against Aduana Stars.

“Ever since I left, the only Kotoko game I watched was against Aduana Stars and there has not been any change.

“The only difference is that Fabio Gama has been cleared and now plays actively for the team,” he concluded.

Coach Konadu played five matches in the 2020/21 season for Asante Kotoko, winning one, drawing three, and losing one.

He was also in charge when the club drew with FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania in the CAF Champions League prelims.