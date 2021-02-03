Award-winning musician, Desmond Blackmore, popularly referred to as D-Black, has vowed to attend the next game of Accra Great Olympics.

The Ghana Premier League club has been super impressive in the ongoing football season.

“We have reliably been informed that your dad was our chairman when we won the FA CUP in 1974. Oh Vera, visit us soon,” the team tweeted.

The ‘Kotomoshie’ hitmaker replied by saying: “Yessir! Oly Dade! Expect me at the stadium next match. Send jerseys for 10. BAM pulling up.”

Yesssir ! Oly Dade! Expect me at the stadium next match. Send jerseys for 10. BAM pulling up. 🤟🏽 https://t.co/vMiHCAAicT — Mr. Desmond Blackmore (@DBLACKGH) February 1, 2021

Olympics have won three FA Cups in their history, the first was in 1975 (the club’s tweet mistakenly said 1974), the other two successes came in 1983 and 1995. The club also won the 1970 and 1974 Premier League titles.

Olympics, meanwhile, on Tuesday continued their fine form against King Faisal recording 3-1 win to level points with league leaders, Karela United.