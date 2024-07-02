South African second-tier club Black Leopards have announced that they have reached an agreement with Maxwell Konadu to become the new head coach.

The former assistant coach of the Ghana national team is set to sign a three-year contract with the club.

Club Chairman, Tshifhiwa Thidiela confirmed the news on Tuesday, expressing the club’s ambition to be promoted to the South African top flight.

The 51-year-old Konadu is expected to travel to South Africa within the week to complete the necessary formalities and sign his contract with Black Leopards.

“It’s true, we can confirm that we’ve reached an agreement with Maxwell Konadu,” Thidiela told reporters.

“He’s a Ghana national and has played for the Ghanaian national team. Recently, he was coaching in the Ghana Premier League and just won the MTN FA Cup. His team finished fourth in the league. He’s 51 years old, and we’ve agreed on a three-year deal,” he added.

Maxwell Konadu, who has extensive experience coaching both national teams and clubs in Ghana, most recently coached Nsoatreman FC and led them to victory in the MTN FA Cup just over a week ago.