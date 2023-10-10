Asempa FM’s Mavis Amanor Avornyo has been nominated for the 6th Africa Top Entrepreneurs Awards.

The award ceremony is expected to be held on October 28, 2023 in Accra.

ATEA, which was established in 2018 by Aketesia Group Media has impacted many lives through its numerous seminars and skills training across Africa.

The scheme is to appreciate and reward budding entrepreneurs who are making a monumental impact on the continent.

Speaking on the reason for hosting the 6th edition in Ghana, famous Ghanaian actress and renowned youth entrepreneur, Regina Adu Safowaah said, “We intend to host it at the headquarters in Ghana where the brand was established.

“Our nominees consist of emerging and giant entrepreneurs from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Namibia, Kenya etc pushing entrepreneurship to their respective chosen fields. Plans are already underway for the 7th edition tentatively scheduled to be held in Kenya or South Africa” she concluded.

PROFILE OF MAVIS AMANOR AVORNYO

Mavis Amanor Avornyo is an award-winning journalist with the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL) in Accra.

She is an on-air personality and hosts a lifestyle and entertainment program called “Ladies Time” on Asempa FM and also hosts “AGOKANSIE NKOMMO” on Adom TV.

Mrs Avornyo is the Executive Producer of Ghana’s biggest sport morning show “Ultimate Sports Show” on Asempa FM.