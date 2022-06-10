Rose Yeboah has won Ghana’s first goal medal in the ongoing 2022 African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius.

The 21-year-old beat her close contenders Temitope Adeshina of Nigeria and Yvonne Robson of South Africa, clearing the bar at 1.79m to win the women’s high jump.

— Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) June 9, 2022

The University of Cape Coast student also won gold at the African Games in Rabat in 2019.

Prior to the ongoing competition, she also held GAA National Circuit with 1.80m in April this year.

Meanwhile, sprinter Sean Safo-Antwi’s campaign ended on day 1 after he missed out on the men’s 100m final, according to 3news.

The 31-year-old qualified for the semis with 10:28s in the heats, but only finished sixth (10.31s), missing out on the final.