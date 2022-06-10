Musician Fameye is hoping to marry the mother of his two children before the year ends.

In a post on Twitter, the singer said that marriage was among the many things he prays comes to fruition in 2022.

Fameye noted that he is a proud ‘responsible’ father of two with the mother being his girlfriend, Bridget Agyeman Boateng.

“Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman Proud responsible father !!! Truuuust The next should be marrying their mother!!!” He wrote.

Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman

Proud responsible father !!! Truuuust

The next should be marrying thier mother !!!finishing my estate !! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen🙏🙏 — songsofpeter (@Fameye) June 6, 2022

The musician added that “everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen.”

In 2020, the couple welcomed their first child.