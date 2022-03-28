Popular Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpotha, and her colleague Moyo Lawal, have made splendid dance moves to Kelvyn Boy’s Down Flat song in a beautiful video.

In the video, Chioma and Moyo are captured in a joyous mood and making the dance as required for the dance challenge.

They made the moves carefully and exactly as their Ghanaian counterparts do in the challenge, and from their behaviour, no one needs to be told that they were enjoying themselves.

ALSO READ:

Adom Chart Show Week 12: Kelvyn Boy’s Down Flat tops for the third time

Kelvynboy again

Hajia4Real shakes whole body to Kelvyn Boy’s new song

The video has got some social media users, including Chioma’s colleague Ini Edo, and Ghanaian musicians, Captain Planet, Kelvyn Boy reacting to it.