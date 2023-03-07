There were massive jubilations at the capital of Sene West, Kwame Danso in the Bono East Region over the appointment of Joseph Kumah Mackay as the Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Authority

The people commended the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the appointment.

Mr Mackay was appointed by the president as CEO of the Authority after the appointment of Joe Danqah was revoked by the president in a letter dated 24th January 2023.

According to the chiefs and people of Sene West, this is the first time an indigent of the area has been appointed as a CEO in any government.

They say the president’s appointment is commendable and the people of the area thank the president for the honour.

Mr Mackay is the former parliamentary candidate for the Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region. He came close to winning the seat from the NDC when he lost by 16 votes in the 2020 elections.