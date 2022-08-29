George Krobea Asante was on Friday, 26th August 2022, named as one of the Deputy Communications Directors of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This was contained in a release under the hand of Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the party.

Following the elections of national officers of the party on 17th July 2022, at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra, Articles 10 and 15 of the party Constitution enjoin the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to appoint deputy national officers, and directors and deputy directors to serve at the party’s secretariat.

This mandate, per the release supra, was concluded by the National Executive Committee on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Since the announcement of his new appointment, Mr Asante has received felicitations and endorsements from hundreds of party faithful, particularly the youth across various social media platforms.

The appointee is the assembly member of Ahenbronum Electoral Area, Akoase, Birim North District, Eastern Region, where he has chalked up some political feats as a young politician.

He is a former presiding member of the Birim North District Assembly, and a one-time organiser for the Conference of Presiding Members in the Eastern Region.

What’s more, he was a candidate for the position of the district chief executive of the Birim North District, having successfully passed the regional and national vetting processes.

Over the years, Krobea Asante has built competency in the area of communications, which was why several people considered him apt for the office he has been nominated for.

He is the head of Corporate Communications for Metro Mass Transit Ltd, a position he has held for close to five years.

Again, he is a member of the Eastern Regional Communications Team for NPP and an erstwhile Communications Officer for the Abirem Constituency New Patriotic Party in the year 2010.

In the run-up to the elections of national officers of the New Patriotic Party, 2022, he was the director for Media and Communications for the then-candidate Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) and doubled as his spokesperson.

With the experience, he has accumulated in the area of communications, and the qualified approval his appointment has provoked, there is no gainsaying that Mr Asante will make dramatic contributions to the communications machinery of the New Patriotic Party during his tenure.