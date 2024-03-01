In the past years, crowding funding in Ghana’s creative arts industry has become prevalent as players are seen or heard raising funds for their illnesses or to solve one issue or another.

It is very sad to note that some of these people who brought smiles to many homes years ago have been reduced to nothing and most at time subjected to public ridicule.

It breaks heart that some of them have become charity cases and depend on public funds for survival until there are no more.

The transition always come as a surprise, considering the extravagant lifestyle some of them paint to the public to create the impression that the industry is glamorous.

Though their lifestyle may be mere pomp and pageantry, there is always definitely an exception.

This discussion brings to mind late Psalm Adjeteyfio of Taxi Driver fame, popularly known as T.T, who is 2022 made headlines after purportedly begging for leftovers.

In September 2021, he revealed he was unable to raise money to pay for his rent and appealed for support.

Scores of donations poured in from philanthropists, including a notable gesture from Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, who presented him with ¢50,000.

Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), Henry Quartey also committed a monthly ¢1,500 out of his parliamentary salary to ensure his well-being.

However, the once celebrated actor was tagged a notorious beggar after he continuously run to the public with his problems.

Unfortunately, he passed on April 8, 2022.

Aside from him, other veteran actors including William Addo popularly known as Akpatse, late Kofi Laing aka Kohwe who died on September 16, 2021, Adwoa Pee, Funny Face, Emmanuel Armah, Okomfo Kwadee just to mention a few have publicly appealed for support.

Kohwe stated it is important for the public to care for the plight of old actors who through their gift brought laughter and eased tension in many homes.

He noted what they did cannot be quantified, considering the positive impacts it brought in many homes and the country as a whole.

The late actor revealed some of his colleagues died as paupers because there was no assistance from anywhere.

For him, in their days, the movie industry was not rewarding in monetary terms, and it was against that backdrop, those in the helm of affairs must care about their plight in old age.

He said it was unfortunate that when they are in need, they are left to their fate, adding they must be shown love while alive and not when dead.

As if these pleas for support from the veteran actors are not enough, Ghanaians were taken aback in January 2024 about Moesha’s predicament.

Although Moesha is an actress, she became popular through social media and popular after her interview with CNN’s Christine Amanpour went viral.

Her brother, Ebito Boduong announced she had a suffered stroke and the condition has affected her ability to move and talk.

Ebito therefore requested that the public assists him to foot bills $10,000 (GH₵ 123,600) incurred as a result of Moesha’s sickness.

The announcement was met with mixed reactions as her colleagues and other well-meaning individuals heeded to the call.

Some netizens questioned how the actress who once lived a lavish lifestyle and could not now cater for her medical needs.

This piece is not to ridicule anybody but the big question is, did they forget to invest for the future at the prime of their career and therefore had to beg to survive?

Fortunately, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has taken a significant step by expanding its basic social security scheme to include self-employed individuals, including our industry players who were previously not mandated by law to participate in the program.

But have they even heard of this new initiative to consider signing unto it?

This new initiative, known as the Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED), aligns with SSNIT’s mission to extend pension coverage to all workers, including those who work for themselves.

Not only does the SSNIT SEED provide retirement benefits, but members are entitled to invalidity pensions, survival lump sums, emigration benefits, disability support, and free access to National Health Insurance Scheme.

All this contribution helps beneficiaries to secure a life and with this, the SSNIT SEED creates the opportunity for our celebrities to insure their future and career.

In the face of any unlikely event, they would not come begging their followers and the general public for support.

It is better for them to take advantage of this initiative and make the best they can out of it.