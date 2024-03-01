Assembly members in the Nkoranza Municipality, confirmed the President’s nominee, Dr. Augustine Akwasi Amoateng, a lecturer at Sunyani Technical University as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

He was confirmed with a hundred percent of the votes in his second attempt.

A week ago, Dr. Augustine Akwasi Amoateng, the President’s nominee who replaces Daniel Owiredu as MCE failed to obtain two-thirds of the votes by the Assembly members present and voting.

At the second special meeting, after consultations and consensus building led by the Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu-Gyan, and the Nkoranza Traditional Council, the Assembly members confirmed him with a 100% YES vote in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

He obtained all 39 votes cast, with 3 absentees, and was subsequently sworn in to his office as the MCE.

Dr. Amoateng thanked President Akufo-Addo and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him, and he called for unity to develop Nkoranzaman together.

He called for support from all stakeholders as he promises to operate an open-door policy.

