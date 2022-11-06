The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says the lead convener of the ‘Ku Me Preko Reloaded’ demonstration, Martin Kpebu is inciting the citizenry against the President, the Vice President and some senior members of the government.

According to the party, this deliberate attempt by Mr Kpebu should not be tolerated.

The Communications Director of NPP, Mr Richard Ashiagbah, made this known on Newsfile on Saturday.

Speaking on the news analysis programme, Mr Ashiagbah said inasmuch Mr Kpebu has his right to demonstrate, he must not attack the personalities of others.

According to him, this deliberate act of his should be condemned by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

“The key point for me which is different for me in this case is that it appears my brother Martin Kpebu is going on emotive tangent and where I find it almost destabilising in his conversation is to incite the population against the person or President, against the person of the Vice President and the Finance Minister. It is almost personal,” he said.

Private legal practitioner, Mr Kpebu led hundreds of demonstrators for the immediate demand for the resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.

Some civil society organisations including FixTheCountry, Arise Ghana, Economic Fighters League and other activists joined the demonstrators, saying the President and his government have not done enough to alleviate the plight of citizens in the struggling economy.

Mr Kpebu in an earlier media interview said the wanton corruption and mismanagement of the economy give a clear indication that Ghanaians can no longer wait until the end of Mr Akufo-Addo’s four-year term.

He said after the protest, the president together with his vice ought to leave office in order to pave way for the constitutional provision for his replacement to be set in motion.

“We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo. It never happened that you have a president in office and every time that the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how?”

ALSO READ:

NPP man sends SOS message to ‘Ku me Preko’ reloaded demo conveners

NPP man sends SOS message to ‘Ku me Preko’ reloaded demo conveners

“This can’t continue. We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. Citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 [of the Constitution] to ask the president to resign and this is not the first time that a president of Ghana is going to resign,” Mr Kpebu said.

However, these comments have not found favour with the ruling party.