Italy striker, Mario Balotelli was unharmed after being involved in an accident on Thursday night in his hometown of Brescia,

The 33-year-old crashed his £100,000 Audi Q8 into a wall. The police needed to conduct an alcohol test but the former Liverpool and Manchester City striker refused.

According to the Italian newspaper Fatto Quotidiano, the accident occurred around 8.30pm.

Balotelli, who now plays for Turkish side Adana Demirspor, was back home as he recovers from an injury.

Paramedics attended to Balotelli after climbing out of his car and lying on the ground. The forward reportedly escaped serious injuries following the crash.

This led to police confiscating Balotelli’s driving licence.

His brother Enock Barwuah visited the scene of the crash, after returning from training with his local team, and took him home.