Boxing legend, Manny Pacquiao, will contest 2020 Presidency in the Philippines, his former promoter Bob Arum says.

The 41-year-old boxer was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in late 2009 and currently serves as a senator, having been elected in 2016.

According to thesun.co.uk, he received more than 16 million votes and was introduced as the people’s champion with his name read out in the same style as before a big fight.

When Pacquiao’s current term in office comes to an end, the boxer is tipped to go for the very top job.

The election to decide the current President Rodrigo Duterte’s successor is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

Arum said in a conversation with the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, “The first president I think we’ll get as a fighter is little Manny Pacquiao, who told me, once again.

“I did a Zoom telephone call with him, ‘Bob, I’m gonna run in 2022 and, when I win, I want you there at my inauguration.’”

Manny Pacquiao, despite his involvement in politics, is yet to hang up his boxing gloves and has no plans to retire as yet.