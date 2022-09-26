The Police have dismissed reports suggesting the chief arrested in connection with the murder of a prospective student nurse at Mankessim is dead.

According to the service, the media reports are false.

In a statement, the Police noted the suspect, Christopher Clark Quansah aka Nana Onyaa Clark, is still alive and in their custody.

“The chief and his accomplice who were remanded into police custody by the court to reappear on October 4, 2022, are alive and in custody,” the statement read.

The Police have, therefore, urged the general public to treat the report with the contempt it deserves.

Mr Clark, who is the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom in the Central Region, was picked up at his hideout on Wednesday at Akwa Krom in the Ekumfi District.

This was after a self-styled pastor, Michael Darko Amponsah, confessed the chief aided the kidnapping, killing and secret burial of 22-year-old Georgina Asor Botchwey, who was seeking admission into the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing Training College.