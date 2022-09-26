Black Stars have arrived in Spain ahead of their international friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday.

The team departed Deauville, France to Lorca on Sunday to a massive reception from Ghanaian fans who had been waiting for hours at the airport to welcome the team.

Otto Addo’s men will be hoping to record a resounding victory when they face the Central Americans on Tuesday after succumbing to a 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Le Havre on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thomas Partey is set to travel back to London after he was pulled out late from Brazil’s clash.

The Arsenal star was reported to have discomfort around the knee and was supposedly excused from the game after warm-up as a precautionary measure.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27 with kick-off at 18:00GMT.