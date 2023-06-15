The State of the road from Teshie to Nungua (Junction Mall ) to Tema is posing a threat to motorists.

Manholes and potholes have suddenly emerged on portions of the road, impeding the smooth movement of vehicles.

Drivers who ply the road described the situation as challenging and causing a lot of damage to their cars which has also increased the cost of maintenance.

According to them, the situation has a toll on them as they have to stay in heavy vehicular traffic daily.

On a visit to the Junction Mall area, Adomoline‘s photojournalist, Joseph Odotei, observed a deep narrow valley filled with water on the stretch.

Many of the motorists using that route to and from Tema had to bump their vehicles into the deep valley filled with water to pass.

Two men were, however, present to assist in the easy flow of the huge traffic formed on the stretch by collecting the muddy water filled in the manholes.

Some motorists expressed worry over the situation and appealed to the relevant authorities to fix the bad road and complete the interchange which is under construction but has been abandoned.

Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei captured these scenes during the visit: