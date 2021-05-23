Sadio Mane netted a brace as Liverpool secure a third-place finish with a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in front of 10,000 supporters at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side knew a win would almost certainly be enough to avoid missing out on the Champions League places, but they made a nervy start and almost fell behind on 14 minutes when Andros Townsend fired past the post after seizing upon an error and racing clear.

Liverpool stepped it up a gear with Mo Salah and Rhys Williams both going close before Mane slid in at the far post on 36 minutes to profit from a left-wing corner.

Salah was seeking to pip Harry Kane to the Golden Boot but couldn’t find the goal his performance deserved. Instead, his superb run and pass 16 minutes from time set up Mane to calm any nerves and seal a fifth straight win for the Reds.

The victory, coupled with results elsewhere, ensures Liverpool of third place, while Palace, who were playing their last match under Roy Hodgson, end the campaign in 14th spot.