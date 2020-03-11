English Premier League side, Manchester United, have sent a heartwarming message to the editor of Adomonline.com, Joshua Tigo.

Mr Tigo celebrated his birthday on Wednesday at the premises of Multimedia.

He was hugely applauded for his hard work by the management and his team.

Surprisingly, the two-times European champions sent best wishes to Mr Tigo on his birthday.

Happy birthday from Manchester United. Everyone at Manchester United would like to wish you a happy birthday Tigo, the message from the club to Mr Tigo read.

Find the message from the English club below:

A message from Manchester United to Mr Tigo, adomonline editor

Mr Tigo is staunch Manchester United supporter.

The adomonline.com editor and producer of Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem has supported Manchester United from the early 1990s and a firm believer in the club’s philosophy of giving young people a chance.

He has also described himself as a ‘distant-mentee’ of Sir Alex Ferguson, Great Britain’s most successful association football manager in history.

This means a lot to me and this shows that the club, Manchester United, cares about her fans irrespective of where they may be.